iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.18. 912,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,998. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

