iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

IVV traded up $10.53 on Thursday, hitting $429.68. 5,562,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,159. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

