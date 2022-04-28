ITE Group (LON:ITE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.50

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.50 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.06). ITE Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 643,581 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.50. The company has a market cap of £611.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.
ITE Group Company Profile (LON:ITE)
Read More
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for ITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.