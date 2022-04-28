IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ISEE. StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,701. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.45.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,682 shares of company stock worth $3,151,931 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after buying an additional 709,143 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after buying an additional 1,045,693 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 467,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

