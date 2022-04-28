James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $419.76

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.76 ($5.35) and traded as low as GBX 369.50 ($4.71). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 382.50 ($4.88), with a volume of 98,531 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,375 ($17.52) to GBX 625 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Fisher and Sons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,149.29 ($14.65).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 383.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.39. The company has a market capitalization of £195.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43.

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The company engages in the provision of ship-to-ship transfer services, aerospace engineering, fabrication, design and engineering hazardous area, marine projects, mechanical and electrical and designs, and specialist engineering and structures consultancy designs; provides inspection and monitoring services, such as condition monitoring, construction plant products, onshore geotechnical, hull stress, load cells, marine and offshore safety systems, non-destructive testing, nuclear plants, offshore wind management, PyroSentry, radiation detection equipment, strain rings, structural, and X-ray inspection systems; and offers lifting and handling services, including container weight systems, crane overload monitoring, hose and umbilical reelers, lifting equipment, load links and shackles, marine cranes, and winches and hoists.

