Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.10. 708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Japan Airport Terminal alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.