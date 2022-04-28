Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.734-$0.734 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 309,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

