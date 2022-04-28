Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.35

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 267443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

