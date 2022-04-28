Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded up 0.02 on Thursday, hitting 0.39. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,986. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12-month low of 0.34 and a 12-month high of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.49.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
