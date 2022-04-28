JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 474,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,961,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

