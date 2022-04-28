John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

