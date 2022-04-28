John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.
Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $94.97.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
