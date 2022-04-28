John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.20.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $116.72. 2,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,085. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

