John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

