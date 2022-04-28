Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.63

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.63 and last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 31436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,456,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after purchasing an additional 305,611 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $697,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $134,563,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 353.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 54,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

