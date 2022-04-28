Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 178.4% in April

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 178.4% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Johnson Matthey stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JMPLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.90) to GBX 1,800 ($22.94) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($31.99) to GBX 2,320 ($29.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

