Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.07. 3,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,606. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $177.92 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 922,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,838,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

