Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.07. 3,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,606. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $177.92 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 922,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,838,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.