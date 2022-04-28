JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Target Price to GBX 3,625

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 3,625 ($46.20) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,630 ($20.77) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AVEVA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,627.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF traded down $6.34 on Thursday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

