JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$45.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.19.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.37. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.2580843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

