JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Target Price to $5.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.71. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

