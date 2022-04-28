Jupiter Price Reaches $0.0118 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $11.12 million and $242,478.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.76 or 0.07331521 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,672,324 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

