K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives C$43.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.86.

KBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

KBL traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,735. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$29.69 and a 1-year high of C$47.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.76.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$62.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.60%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

