KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

