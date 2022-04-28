KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. KBR updated its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.65 EPS.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

