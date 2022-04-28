Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.98

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 3301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

