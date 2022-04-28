Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in ONEOK by 5,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

