Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 122,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $165.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.03 and a 1 year high of $168.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

