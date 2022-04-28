Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,889 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $578.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.12 and a 200 day moving average of $540.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.