Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after buying an additional 114,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,441,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $48.81 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02.

