Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 176 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $243.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

