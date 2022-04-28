Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KDP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.99. 7,403,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

