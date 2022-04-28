KeyCorp (KEY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY):

4/26/2022 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

4/11/2022 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – KeyCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – KeyCorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/2/2022 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 8,962,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692,707. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 717,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 357,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 93,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.