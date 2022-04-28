Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 794,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,111. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 620,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 153,395 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

