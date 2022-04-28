Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 119.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.0%.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

