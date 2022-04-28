Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $141.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

