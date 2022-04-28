Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $140.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

