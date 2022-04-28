Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 247772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

Several analysts have commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,366,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

