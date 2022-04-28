Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $4.53. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 9,374 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $46.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -22.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,694,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

