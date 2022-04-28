Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in April

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KIGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €91.00 ($97.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.
OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 99,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
