Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in April

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KIGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €91.00 ($97.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 99,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

