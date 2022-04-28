Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €93.00 ($100.00) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($98.92) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($98.92) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.31 ($97.11).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €54.50 ($58.60) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €65.87 and a 200 day moving average of €82.77. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($87.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

