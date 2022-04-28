KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.05.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
