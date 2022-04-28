KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1,270.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.60.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC stock traded up $19.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.04.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

