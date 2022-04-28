Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,784.08

Klimatas (KTS) traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $16,784.08 and approximately $168.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.