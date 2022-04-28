Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.20 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 809,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,602. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Knowles by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Knowles by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

