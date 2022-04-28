Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 383003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a market capitalization of C$59.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.
Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)
