Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.89. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares during the last quarter.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

