Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) versus Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Financial Review

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Krystal Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $360,000.00 161.19 -$28.29 million ($0.71) -1.89 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$69.57 million ($3.12) -20.19

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,342.79%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $101.60, indicating a potential upside of 61.30%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -7,880.50% -21.05% -20.06% Krystal Biotech N/A -15.03% -14.17%

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company's TROV-053 is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and other presentations of aged or damaged skin; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx product. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

