Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY22 guidance to $18.25-$21.00 EPS.

LH traded down $12.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,978. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.62.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

