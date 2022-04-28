Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.85.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,293,000 after acquiring an additional 488,325 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $327,530,000 after acquiring an additional 225,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after acquiring an additional 567,621 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.