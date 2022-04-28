Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.51

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 344212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -21.04.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Latham Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 4,265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 342,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323,851 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
