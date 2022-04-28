Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.51

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 344212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Get Latham Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -21.04.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Latham Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 4,265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 342,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323,851 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.