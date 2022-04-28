LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%.

LCNB stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,499. The firm has a market cap of $187.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. LCNB has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LCNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LCNB by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

